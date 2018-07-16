Sudan: Blind Sudanese Activist Staring Death Sentence

Khartoum — A visually impaired Sudanese religious teacher, who is also a human rights activist, is facing the death penalty for his criticism of government's human rights violations in the Darfur.

Matar Younis, aged 48, is among the most outspoken critics of the autocratic administration of President Omar al-Bashir.

He could face capital punishment or life imprisonment if found guilty of alleged trumped up charges of allegedly "waging war against the state" and "undermining the constitutional system."

Younis has also been charged with espionage.

Human rights advocate, Seif Magango, said authorities must drop all charges against Younis as well as release him immediately and unconditionally.

"It is absurd that this courageous man who dared to criticize the continuous human rights violations against the people in his region could face the death penalty," Magango said.

Magango alleged Sudanese authorities had continuously shown contempt for the human rights of the people of Darfur but Younis had been one of the few voices for victims in the region.

"Younis should not be criminalised for standing up for human rights," the activist said.

An estimated 300 000 civilians have been killed and almost 3 million displaced in the Darfur crisis.

The crisis began in 2003 when rebel groups fought the government on allegations of oppressing non-Arab populations.