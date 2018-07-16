16 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Murkomen Hangs Out With World Cup Final Referee, Gets a Big Jeer

By Mwende Kasujja

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had a moment with the World Cup final referee Nestor Pitana.

The Senator could not hide his joy in his selfie moment with the Argentine referee moments after the finals in which France defeated Croatia 4-2..

Murkomen claimed to have struck a deal with Mr Pitana to come and referee a charity match in Kenya.

But angry Kenyans did not spare him in the wake of revelations that up to 20 Members of Parliament and Senators traveled to Russia at tax payers' expense

Congratulations Referee Nestor Pitana. You did a good job by managing the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals well. Welcome to Kenya next year for a charity match as agreed. Mungu mbele pic.twitter.com/hyRFffqaCJ

- KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) July 15, 2018

Misusing our funds

-- Mukami Wa Embu⏱ 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) July 15, 2018

Trying soooo hard to prove a point! You might as well chill out! At this point nobody cares🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️haribuni tu pesa🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

-- Sharon Makena (@kesh_makenaa) July 16, 2018

Was wondering why #TangaTanga had lost momentum 😂

-- #CorruptionIsHarmfulToYourHealth (@AnotherKenya) July 16, 2018

And that's why you missed the tangatanga team yesterday at kayole.kumbe uko Russia chini ya waba?

-- The Narok Duke. (@SaruniWilfred) July 16, 2018

#UshenziKE you've spent our millions & all you think it's charity... puga

-- Saidi Abdallah (@saidiAbdallah25) July 15, 2018

Instead of taking selfies, you should be agonising on the elephant in the room. Yes corruption that has suffocated every space in Kenya, sports included.

-- Clifton (@mulegiclifton) July 16, 2018

I see our tax money we're put in good use, congratulation mheshimiwa, watu wa Elgeyo Marakwet na Kenya kwa jumla tumefurahia Sana.

-- SIMON KARAGO (@simonkarago) July 16, 2018

