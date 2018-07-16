Zimbabwe: Mohadi Brother Buried

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi's younger brother Steven, who died last week, was buried yesterday at his Mtetengwe home village in Beitbridge.

The burial went ahead in the absence of Mohadi, who is still in South Africa for treatment of injuries sustained in a suspected grenade attack at a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo last month.

Hundreds of people from Beitbridge and officials from the president's office paid their last respects to Steven, who was accorded a full military state-assisted burial.

He was vice-president Mohadi's only surviving sibling and was declared a liberation war hero by government.

Matabeleland South provincial affairs minister Abednico Ncube praised Steven and others in his ranks who joined the liberation struggle to unseat the minority whites.

Mohadi, whose condition has not been made public, during the week gave the nod for his brother to be buried in his absence, which other people said could be a sign he was badly injured.