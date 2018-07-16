15 July 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mohadi Brother Buried

Tagged:

Related Topics

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi's younger brother Steven, who died last week, was buried yesterday at his Mtetengwe home village in Beitbridge.

The burial went ahead in the absence of Mohadi, who is still in South Africa for treatment of injuries sustained in a suspected grenade attack at a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo last month.

Hundreds of people from Beitbridge and officials from the president's office paid their last respects to Steven, who was accorded a full military state-assisted burial.

He was vice-president Mohadi's only surviving sibling and was declared a liberation war hero by government.

Matabeleland South provincial affairs minister Abednico Ncube praised Steven and others in his ranks who joined the liberation struggle to unseat the minority whites.

Mohadi, whose condition has not been made public, during the week gave the nod for his brother to be buried in his absence, which other people said could be a sign he was badly injured.

Zimbabwe

Army Helped Mnangagwa Escape - VP Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Sunday let the cat out of the bag, revealing the military was behind President… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.