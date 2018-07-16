Lilongwe — Azam Tigers Saturday rose to the occasion to hammer fifth placed, Blue Eagles 3-0 in the TNM Super League first round match played at Area 30"s Nankhaka ground.

The Area 30 outfit have registered their third defeat of the season following 1-2 defeat against Civil Sporting and 0-3 to Be Forward Wanderers at their own back ground.

The Kanjedza boys had to bury their 3-0 loss at the hand of current league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets at Mulanje Park.

However, Tigers goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwu turned man of the match after pulling brilliant saves and justified as to why the team remains the best in grooming them.

The absence of Eagles head coach Deklerk Nsakakuona who is on national duty was evidenced from the onset of the game as assistant coach, Christopher Sibale could not make Tigers which was more offensive.

The first opening 15 minutes it was balanced affair but Tigers were more on the offensive with Peter Kasonga and Chikaiko Batson giving Wonder Jeremani and Oswald Maonga tough time.

Eagles striker, Maxwell Salambula's header from Vitumbiko Kuwenda's cross was saved by Tigers keeper, Mikuwa after 18 minutes.

Four minutes later, Tigers centre forward, Kasonga opened the floodgate when he connected home Duza Carlos cross.

Eagle's Salambula failed to elude Tigers custodian, Mikuwa from close range and the stopper made a superb save from his shot at half hour mark.

Tigers stretch ed the lead though Batson in the 31st minute when he stylishly beat advancing Eagle's keeper, John Soko before putting off Maonga and he slotted the ball home.

Both Tigers and Ganyu faithfuls kept guessing as what was happening to Nkhwazi as they were trailing at break.

Eagles made a double substitution after 50 minutes they brought in Beston Jimu and Phillip Masiye for Stuart Mbungue and Maonga respectively in order to improve their attacking pattern.

Tigers Kasonga nearly claimed a second goal in the 54th minute when he connected Bonda Mpinganjira's free kick at the edge of the penalty box but the ball went wide.

Eagles could have pulled one back in the 65th minute but John Malidadi Jnr effort hit the woodwork and Tigers goalie, Mikuwa was completely beaten.

Substitute Masiye drove a powerful shot from a free kick but his shot was parried away by Tigers keeper, Mikuwa.

Tiger's Kasonga delivered a superb 20 metre volley after outpacing Jeremani and Eagle's goalminder, Soko made no attempt to save it and Tigers went three up in the 77th minute.

With two minutes to go, Tigers substitute Tony Mbulu who replaced Kasonga in his first touch drove a cracker but failed to elude Eagles keeper, Soko.

Three minutes into added time, Mbulu smartly went past Steve Chagoma and sent an inviting cross in which Carlos blasted it over from the d-zone.

"It was a tough game and we must accept that we have lost to Tigers at home, " Eagle's assistant coach, Sibale admitted after the game.

He said no player could be blame for the loss since Tigers made them not to play their usual game.

Azam Tigers Technical Director, Robben Alufandika thanked his charges for the job well done by collecting maximum points after suffering a defeat last week against Bullets.

" After that defeat in Mulanje last week we sat down and looked at our weaknesses. We rectified them and we approached this game with a different mentality that's why we have managed to win with three goals, " he stated.

Blue Eagles have a date with Silver Strikers on Sunday at Silver stadium while Azam Tigers will face Master Security at Dedza stadium in the pursuit for maximum points.