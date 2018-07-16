15 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Tabitha's Team Win Chinese National Cup - Malawi Star Gets 'Golden Boot Award'

By Chipambano Mbewe

Malawi national women's football team international striker Tabitha Chawinga has recorded another record in her football career after her team Jiangsu Suning emerged as the champions of the 2018 Chinese National Cup Championship winners after demolishing Dalian Quanjian club 3-0 in final match which was played on Saturday.

Jiangsu Suning managed to reach into the final stage of the competition which involved Second and First Division teams after thrashing Changchun Club 3-2 inv the semi finals.

Chawinga who joined the Chinese club this year on a two years contract scored the opener during the finals which helped her to take a tally of 9 goals in 5 games and clinch the Cup's 'Golden Boot Award'

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chawinga described the championship and golden boot award as a great achievement in her life.

She said when she was joining the club her dream was to help the team to become champions of one of the competition and make sure she win a golden boot award.

"Honestly am short of words, this is a dream come true. God is wonderful indeed, it always feels good to win the championship and individual award in a foreign land and in your debut season," said Chawinga.

She added the silverware and golden boot award has given her courage and motivation to continue working hard in order to win such awards in the future.

"I want to make history in China just like the way I did in Sweden and I am very much sure that God will make this possible. My targey is to impress my club officials so that when my contract gets to expire they can give me another years," said Chawinga

This is the second time for the former DD Sunshine star to win a silverware with international club after winning another championship with Kvarnsveden IK which was playing in Swedish Second Division league two years ago.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

