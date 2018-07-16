Angola: President Meets Representatives of Civil Society in Huíla

Lubango — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received in audience the representatives of civil society in the southern Huila province on Saturday, as part of a two-day visit to the region.

The president listened to the main concerns of the local population.

Among the concerns, the president was informed on the situation related to drought, education, basic sanitation and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the representative of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola, André Muanza, told the press that President João Lourenço was sensitive to the issues.

Many issues were raised with stress to the installation of a dam in Gambos, a municipality that suffers most from the effects of drought in the region, he said.

While, the representative of the Provincial Youth Council, Fernanda dos Santos, focused on the employment and housing for young people.

In turn, the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victória Francisco Correia da Conceição, stressed the government commitment to improving the conditions of the community.

At the end of the audience with representatives of Sam community, the President made a symbolic donation of some agriculture tools.