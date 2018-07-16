16 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Military Denies Bama Attack On Soldiers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigerian army
By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Nigerian military on Monday denied that about 23 soldiers and eight trucks went missing last week after the troops suffered an ambush attack by Boko Haram gunmen in Bama local government area of Borno State.

The attack occurred last Friday. The military did not make public the attack until the media published it on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Nigeria Army, Texas Chukwu, who confirmed that the incident, however said it was "blown out of proportion by the media".

Mr Chukwu, a brigadier general, said none of the soldiers were missing. He said the troops suffered an attack by Boko Haram on the stated date, but were able to rally courage to repel the attackers killing about 22 of them.

The statement was issued to the media as the military command in Maiduguri, Borno, invited journalists to a press briefing on the attack.

But the theatre commander who arrived the venue of the press conference some few minutes to 10am suddenly announced to journalists that the press conference would be suspended for about 30 minutes to enable the officers have a teleconference briefing with the chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai.

A statement was later released by Mr Chukwu.

The theatre commander and other top officers were still in the closed door meeting which had lasted for about two hours as at the time of filing this report.

More on This

Army Says No Troops Missing, Confirms Boko Haram Clashes

The Nigerian Army said 23 of its soldiers and eight trucks are not missing, contrary to reports. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.