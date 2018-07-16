Nigeria: Army Says No Troops Missing, Confirms Boko Haram Clashes

The Nigerian Army said 23 of its soldiers and eight trucks are not missing, contrary to reports.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said the report was exaggerated , "untrue and misleading" and that the "Nigerian Army is on top of the situation."

"The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion by the media.

"Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed."

The military spokesperson confirmed that although there was an attempted attack on troops in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists due to the bad roads where some military vehicles were stuck, the terrorists were repelled and some arrested.

"There was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.

"The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

"About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists."

Chukwu said one officer and a soldier sustained injuries during the attack and they are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report of the missing soldiers and go about their legitimate businesses as the