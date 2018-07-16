Kenyans in Frantic Hunt for Suicidal Facebook User Before He Does the Worst

Kenyans online are hunting for a Facebook user by the name Kamnjoro Daniel who posted a series of suicidal notes on the platform on Sunday night.

Online users hope to reach him before he succumbs to his temptation to take his life

Kamnjoro, who claims to come from Molo, narrated his nasty experiences with an ex-wife whom he accuses of attempting to kill him.

He wrote his first questionable post at 8pm recounting how his friend once warned him that his wife would kill him. He went on to claim that when a woman is dumped, she should move on and not force a relationship.

In under five minutes he wrote another post; "Let it be known... its not suicide."

STERN WARNING

Kamnjoro whose profile indicates that he is a deejay later at 10pm issued a stern warning writing; "Whatever happens to me, nobody should post my photos."

The posts received dozens of comments as his friends urged him to "fight on."

Minutes later he shared bloody images of what he termed as a previous incident in which his wife tried to kill him. He added that her plan that started two months ago had now succeeded in getting him depressed.

He ended his post with a goodbye message to his mother.

Kamnjoro's friends shared screenshots of the posts online and said his phone had remained switched off.

A friend posted that he had had sent someone to check on Kamnjoro at his house on Monday morning and would share an update.

Users familiar with Kamnjoro claimed he had been in an abusive marriage that depressed him.

Previous posts on his account also showed that his father died in April this year.

Kenyans online are now urging anyone who knows where Kamnjoro lives to help in the hunt.