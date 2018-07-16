Kenya Power Operations 'Unaffected' By Arrests, Board Says

The board of Kenya Power has assured the country of no disruption in operations at the electricity distributor following arrests of senior managers over irregular supply of transformers.

The arrest order, which caught up with managing director Ken Tarus, predecessor Ben Chumo and dozens of other senior managers, was issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Saturday.

It had sparked fears of a paralysis of operations at the monopoly power distributor.

"The board wishes to reassure members of the public, customers, shareholders, development partners and other stakeholders that operations of the business have not and will not be affected," the chairman Mahboub Maalim said in a statement Monday.

"The board further wishes to inform all stakeholders that the company has in place a business continuity strategy hence all operations will continue normally. The board is confident that the operational strategy allows normal business to continue."