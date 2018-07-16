16 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Recruits Inspectors to Enforce Workplace Rules

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ugo Aliogo

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has stated that plans are underway by the federal government to recruit more labour inspectors to boost compliance with regulations at workplaces.

Addressing journalists in Abuja recently, Ngige described the initiative as a vital area of labour administration, which has suffered inadequate funding.

The minister decried the fact that there was shortage of labour inspectors because they are often times not replaced as the aged ones were exiting the service.

He added, "As at today, we have only about 100 Labour Inspectors across the country. While we are recruiting labour inspectors to bridge the gap, we are also training the existing ones."

Ngige hinted that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) was collaborating with Nigeria on the inspectors' train-the-trainers programme.

He also revealed that the government had purchased safety equipment and other tools labour inspectors need to ensure that companies, shopping malls and business concerns complied with the law.

"Labour inspection is done in two ways. The first is to ensure that the jobs that are done are decent in accordance with the Decent Work agenda of the ILO. "Under this, we examine the staff strength, no casualisation of staff and that workers are not maltreated under any guise. The second aspect is the safety of the workers," he stated.

"We have been fighting against indiscriminate sack of workers not only in the telecommunication sector, but also in the oil and gas and banking sectors.

"Government will always insist that workers can only be sacked if the jobs are not enough to go round and must also provide evidence of that and they must also negotiate with the affected workers on the manner of exit which must be based on 'first to come, first to exit' principle.

"If the unions notice that any employer fail to comply with this and report to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, such employer would be in trouble," he added.

Nigeria

Global Warming - Nigeria Among Countries At Risk As Temperature Soars

Nigeria has been listed among countries most at risk as global warming brings more high temperatures, necessitating the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.