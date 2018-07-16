16 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NISA Chief Suspends His Two Deputies

The commander-in-chief of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency, known as [NISA], Hussein Osman Hussein has suspended two of his deputies on Monday.

In a decree from his office, NISA boss indicated that he sent home Abdalla Abdalla Mohamed and Abdikadir Mohamed Nor after considering the security challenges in the spy agency.

Hussein has not revealed the reason behind the suspension of the two powerful officials but the decision comes after Al-Shabaab carried out series of explosions in Mogadishu the recent few weeks.

There were no replacements announced in the statement by NISA commander.

