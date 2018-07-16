Somalia: AMISOM to Extend Training Mission for Somali Traffic Police Officers to Federal States

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) will train traffic police officers in Mogadishu and the federal states on managing road traffic which is on the increase in major towns.

A road safety sensitization campaign targeting various users will also be launched soon.

The announcement was made by the Acting AMISOM Police Commissioner, Christine Alalo, while closing a 10-day training, organized by the Mission, for 25 traffic police officers, drawn from various police stations in the city.

"Depending on funding, we intend to extend this training to every traffic police officer in Mogadishu and the federal member states," Ms. Alalo stated.

She noted that the traffic police officers will play a major role in the sensitization campaign both at the federal and state levels.

Ms. Alalo explained that the objective of the training was to address the traffic challenges currently faced due to increased number of vehicles and other modes of transport on the city's roads.

"When you see so many vehicles; Bajajs (motor cycle cabs) and donkey carts in the town, it comes with challenges and the challenge is the indiscipline on the road," Ms. Alalo observed.

She urged the officers to work closely with community members to not only help in strengthening the rule of law but also promoting peace and security.

Somali Police Force Commissioner, Gen. Bashir Abdi Mohamed, who also attended the meeting, lauded AMISOM for facilitating the training, which he noted, will help the officers in enforcing traffic rules.

"I want you to go back to your respective stations and apply what you have learnt and also share the same knowledge with your colleagues at your work place. I want to see real change in the traffic department," Gen. Mohamed stated.

It is expected that the training will enable the officers enforce traffic laws to curb indiscipline on roads and also minimize accidents.

Several participants hailed the training, noting that the skills and knowledge acquired will help them in discharging their duties.

"I benefited a great deal from the training. It was interactive and we exchanged and shared ideas. We will share what we learnt with our colleagues in our places of work," Captain Ali Shidane Balel stated.

Ms. Fawsiya Afkul Ibrahim, also hailed both the SPF and AMISOM leadership for organizing the training, adding that the exercise should also be extended to the regions.