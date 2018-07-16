Somalia: Partnership Forum Conference Opens in Brussels

Somalia Partnership Forum conference has officially opened in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Monday, the 16th July. Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, leaders of the Federal states and international community are attending the two-day conference in Brussels.

Somali Partnership Forum focuses on stepping up support for Somalia will be opening on Monday in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium. The participants will discuss on backing Somalia's efforts to build a more secure and prosperous future following years of conflict.

According to a statement by EU which co-hosts the forum with Sweden and Somalia, the conference is co-chairing Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ms. Margot Wallström.

The conference which will run for three days will also be attended by EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides. A delegation led by Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo arrived in Brussels on early Sunday. Some leaders of Somali federal member states have also reached Belgium to attend the conference.