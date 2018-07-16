16 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Ghacem Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghacem says it is committed to its corporate social responsibility programmes channelled through the Ghacem Cement Foundation to the development of the country.

Nana Philip Archer, Commercial Director-Ghacem was speaking when the company donated a cheque for GHS 10,000 to the Tema to the Tema Traditional Council towards the celebrations of the Homowo celebration.

The company he said had for 16 years donated about 525,000 bags valued at Gh.¢16.8 million in support of Health and Educational Institutions in over 5,000 communities in the country.

"What is being witnessed means Tema Traditional Council has not been left out," he said.

Nana Archer who led a delegation to present the cheque on behalf the board and management noted that as a loyal tenant of the Tema Traditional Area they deemed it fit to identify with the Homowo, being an important event on the Ga calendar.

"We are proud to be associated with the Tema Traditional Council. They joined us last year during our 50th anniversary celebration and other events. They have been supportive and we also do our part by supporting the Council's projects including the recent cleaning exercise organized to sanitize the entire area," he recalled.

Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of the Tema Traditional Area who welcomed the Ghacem delegation to his palace to receive the donation applauded the company for the recognition.

"This is to show that as tenants you regard the owners of the land which will spur more blessings in your operations"

Nii Adjei Kraku II called on other corporate institutions within the Traditional Area to emulate the Ghacem example and come forth with their donations to ensure the climax of the Homowo becomes a success.

Ghana

WAEC Withholds Results of 26,434 WASSCE Candidates

The entire results of 26,434 candidates who sat for the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.