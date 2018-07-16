South Africa: Dimension Data's Van Rensburg Helps Secure Top 10 Spot

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka's South African, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg rode a great ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday to help teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen to a ninth-spot finish.

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) won the dramatic stage, beating Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Yves Lampaert (Quickstep-Floors) in a three-man sprint to the line in Roubaix.

All the hype and expectation built up around the cobbled stage of the Tour de France certainly did not disappoint with so many thrills and spills.

It was difficult to keep track of proceedings at times. It took only five kilometres of the 156km stage before the first key moment of the stage, as one of the pre-race favourites, Richie Porte (BMC Racing) crashed out of the race.

The crash occurred when riders were attacking off the front of the peloton to form the break of the day.

One of those riders was Janse van Rensburg. Initially it was five riders that got the jump and Janse van Rensburg was in a second chasing group of five riders. They were able to make the junction and form a strong 10-rider lead group as the race made its way to the first of 15 cobbled sectors.

The leaders reached the first cobbled sector with around a three-minute lead and that would be about as large of a gap that they would get all stage.

The peloton was keeping the pace high as teams constantly tried to keep moving their leaders forward ahead of the sectors. As expected, crashes and punctures characterised the race with the peloton constantly fracturing and then regrouping as riders chased back.

Things eventually came to a point, with around 40km to go, where Janse van Rensburg's breakaway was leading a small yellow jersey leaders group, which Boasson Hagen was also part of. The second main group followed around a minute back and was also greatly reduced but the African team managed to have Mark Cavendish, Serge Pauwels, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote all present in that group.

With the yellow jersey group closing in, Janse van Rensburg took the race into his hands and attacked the break, riding clear with just one other rider. The duo then pushed on, with the South African showing incredible strength to drive the break all the way to the 19km to go point, where they were then reeled back in.

It was then game on for the small front group of stage and GC favourites. On the penultimate cobble sector, Lampaert attacked and was followed by Van Avermaet and Degenkolb. With a battered and bruised group behind, they were able to open the gap to 50sec with 10km to go, and that was enough to ensure they'd decide the stage.

Behind, Janse van Rensburg gave his final bit of energy reserves up for Boasson Hagen but the Norwegian would be sprinting for seventh place, after four riders clipped off the front of their group in the closing kilometre. Degenkolb took an emotional victory while the Norwegian came home in ninth spot for the African outfit.

Reflecting on the stage, Boasson Hagen said: 'It was nice to be sitting in the front when we had Reinardt up the road. I could just focus on keeping towards the front of the group and out of trouble.

'Closer to the end, the winning break went and I was a bit behind so I was hoping someone else would be able to bring it back but that did not happen.

'We'll continue to keep trying but it was not a bad day for the team today with Reinie up the road, he did a really good ride. It was a pity there was a head wind today otherwise he might have made it a lot closer to the finish.'

Monday sees the first rest day of this year's tour before Tuesday's mountainous 158.5 kilometre stage from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand.