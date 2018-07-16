Malawi/South Africa: Goalless Draw for Amajita and Malawi

The Amajita national men's Under-20 football side played to a 0-0 draw against Malawi in Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier first leg, third round at Moruleng Stadium.

Coach Thabo Senong made no changes to his line-up which played to a 3-3 draw against Zambia in a friendly clash leading up to this encounter.

In the first stanza of the match, Amajita took full charge by taking the fight into their opponent's half. That saw the home side creating a decent number of scoring chances, only to miss the goal mouth by inches.

Amajita could have been at least three goals up before the halftime break had it not been the lack of luck which saw Lyle Foster, Promise Mkhuma and Siphesihle Mkhize each miss the goal by a whisker.

In defence, the national juniors were just superb. The visitors struggled massively to create decent scoring chances, and when they slipped through, they weren't sharp enough to finish them off.

Amajita's solid rearguard performance was a result of good communication, led by centre-back, Givemore Khupe, and going through into the midfield, and then the final third.

Kobamelo Kodisang, Wiseman Meyiwa and Mkhize were also called upon to drop in deep whenever it was South Africa's turn to defend.

That performance carried on into the second half of the game.

Senong made two substitutions which saw both Duncan Adonis and Kodisang make way for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khanyisile Mayo in the 65th minute, to help South Africa's aggression in attack.

With these two fresh legs, Amajita continued to press in the final third, but it was not to be as Malawi continued hold on for dear life until fulltime.