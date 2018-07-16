Ethiopia: Blue, Patriotic Ginbot 7 to Discuss Cooperation, Merger

Following the decision by the House of People's Representative (HPR) to delist the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) and Patriotic Ginbot 7 from the terrorists list, the executive committee of the Blue Party (Blue) announced that the president of the party, Yeshiwas Assefa, is currently visiting the US to discuss with the leaders of Patriotic Ginbot 7 on matters ranging from working together to merger.

The party announced its decision during a press briefing organized at its headquarters located around Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Moreover, the party stated that it has been working tirelessly to cooperate and work together with different parties that are working in the country. The recent decision of the executive committee of the party is the result of such efforts in the past.

In this regard, the executive committee of the party has decided for its president to hold discussions with the leaders of Patriotic Ginbot 7. The president, who is on tour in the US, will discuss on how to expand the political landscape in the country and on the establishment of independent political and democratic institutions.

Apart from this, the two sides will also discuss on how to incorporate those members in the armed struggle to the Ethiopian national army or dwell on various activities in the country as they wish.

The party has submitted its letter to the Office of the Prime Minister to discuss and contribute its share on the aforementioned and other critical issues in the country, the statement read.

Similarly, the party has hailed the recent development in bringing peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and vowed to contribute its share in restoring economic, political, social and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that the House of People's Representatives (HPR) unanimously voted on a motion to resend the designation of three political groups - the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), and Patriotic Ginbot 7 from its "terrorists list". The three organizations were among the five designated 'terrorist' groups back in 2010 in line with the much controversial bill dubbed 'the Anti-terrorism Proclamation (Proc. 652/2009)'.