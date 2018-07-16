16 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: SSNIT to Complete Asokore Mampong Housing Project

By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — /

Management and Board members of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have inspected the affordable housing project, at Asokore Mampong, near Kumasi, at the weekend.

The project, being executed by SSNIT, consists of 91 blocks of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats, with complementary infrastructure and community facilities.

The facilities include tarred road network with drains, paved walkways, paved car parks, central sewerage treatment plant, water storage and distribution network for water supply, external power supply and street lighting, police station and community shops.

About 75 per cent of the project is completed with some of the buildings painted and others at the plumbing stage.

When completed, it would provide 1,079 housing units of flats of 336 units of one-bedroom, 688 units of two bed-room and three units of three-bedroom flats types.

Dr Addo-Kufuor, chairman of SSNIT Board, who led members, and management of the Trust, to inspect the project, commended the contractors for a good work done, saying "it is quality work done by the contractors".

The Managing Director of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori Tinkorang, indicated that by December this year, the project would be completed for occupation by clients.

He said that SSNIT had partnered with some financial institutions to provide mortgage loans to interested purchasers, such as banks, schools, universities, and individuals.

Dr Tinkorang praised the contractors for speedy work, and assured them of the support of the Trust, stating "this project is a small puzzle of national development as we are committed to solving housing deficit in the country".

The project was started by the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2006, but was stalled in 2009.

In November 2015, the government handed it over to the SSNIT for completion at an estimated cost of 62.34 million US Dollars, excluding the amount spent by government between 2006 and 2008, before it was stalled in 2009.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

