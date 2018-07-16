16 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Infinix Note 5 Hits Ghanaian Market

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

Infinix Mobile Ghana has launched its latest smart phone, Infinix Note 5 onto the Ghanaian market.

The new smart phone dubbed 'Beyond Intelligent' comes with amazing features which provide users with quality viewing and entertaining experience with an Infinity 6.0 inches FHD screen.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Jiang, said the Infinix Note 5 was targeted at young professionals and smart phones enthusiasts.

"The latest Infinix Note 5 phone model originates from the AI device powered by Android One features is specifically designed to deliver a software experience by Google and aids innovations such as Google Assistant and Google Lens," he said.

Mr Jiang said the Infinix Note 5 was built from quality software and hardware technology of Infinix and Transsion Holdings, a Chinese manufacturer of smart phones.

The Digital Marketing Manager of Infinix Ghana, Ms Pamela Owiredu explained that the Infinix Note 5 had a long battery life and could be used for three days when it was fully charged.

She indicated that the Note 5 device had 16MP low-light front camera "which allows selfie lovers to take professional photos even in low light and also enhanced by a rear camera supported by a 12MP resolution".

"Infinix Ghana is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion and technology," Ms. Pamela said.

The Vice President of Transsion, Arif Chowdhury, said his outfit would continue to partner with Google to cater for the young generations and present them with intelligent and trendy products to meet their lifestyle.

"As provider of mobile devices and mobile added value services in global emerging markets, we focused on serving a wide range of consumer goods and we firmly believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionalised social life belongs to everyone," he said.

The Director of Androids Partnership for Africa, Mr. Mahir Sahin said Android was proud to partner with Infinix Ghana to come out with the new Infinix Note 5 phone.

"We will strive to give users a range of smart phones, such as Infinix Note 5 which combines beautiful hardware with Google's smartly designed software from the latest AI powered innovations," he said.

