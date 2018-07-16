Ghana: Nigerian Defrauds Businesswoman of U.S.$14,000

An Accra circuit court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Nigerian, who allegedly defrauded a businesswoman of $14,000 at Dansoman, in Accra.

Onyeka Ephraim Ntomchukwu, who was reportedly lived in the complainant's house (name withheld), also made away with other valuables and absconded.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Turkson, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said Ntomchukwu arrived in Ghana in July last year, and was living with the complainant following an arrangement by the suspect's brother, with the intention of travelling to Europe.

DSP Turkson indicated that the suspect allegedly collected $14,000 from the complainant, under the pretext of clearing a vehicle from Tema port, to sell and refund the money.

The PRO for CID said Ntomchukwu also stole wigs and mobile phones, all to the tune of GH¢86,250, from the complainant's shop, a Ghanaian passport with Chinese visa embossed in it, belonging to the complainant's son.

DSP Turkson said all efforts to trace Ntomchukwu has proved futile, and appealed to the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

"Anyone with information should contact the International Police (INTERPOL) unit at the CID headquarters," she said.