Ghana: WAEC Withholds Results of 26,434 WASSCE Candidates

The entire results of 26,434 candidates who sat for the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana have been withheld, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has said.

The WAEC said it was investigating various cases of malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

"The withheld results of candidates will be cancelled if found culpable, or released if otherwise," a statement issued by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office, to announce the release of provisional results, said on Friday.

It said a total of 316,999 candidates made up of 158,550 males and 158,449 females from 946 school were registered for the examination, representing 9.6 per cent higher than the 2017 candidature of 289,207 but some 1,378 candidates did not show up.

It said analysis of the provisional results of four core subjects showed that performance in English and Mathematics declined but improved in Integrated Science and Social Studies compared to that of the 2017 candidates.

"Based on the provisional results, the performance at Al- C6 in Social Studies showed a marked improvement over that of 2017 (52.25 per cent to 73.27 per cent), while Integrated Science recorded a slight improvement (43.66 per cent to 50.52 per cent).

"On the contrary, Mathematics (Core) showed a drop in performance from 2017 (42.73 per cent to 38.33 per cent). Similarly, there was a drop in the performance in English Language (54.06 per cent to 46.79 per cent)," the statement said.

Delving into details, the statement said for English Language, 147,232 candidates (46.79 per cent) obtained grades A1 to C6; 99,402 (31.60 per cent) scored D7-E8 while 68,002 (21.61 per cent) had F9.

In the Core Mathematics paper, it disclosed that 120,519 candidates (33 per cent) had A1-C6; 94,607 (30.09 per cent) obtained D7-E8 while 99,275 (31.58 per cent) scored F9.

A total of 158,691 (50.52 per cent), according to the examination body, obtained A1-C6 in Integrated Science: with 109,069 (34.72 per cent) getting D7-E8 whilst 46,367 (14.76 per cent) had F9.

For Social Studies, it revealed that 230,141 (73.27 per cent) obtained A1-C6; 46,464 (14.79 per cent) obtained D7-E8 whilst 37,494 (11.94 per cent) had F9.

According to the Council, it has hosted the results on its website for candidates who desired to access theirs to do so while it prepares to dispatch the results to their respective schools.

"The Council is alerting members of the public especially candidates to be wary of impostors, who promise to change examination results for a fee.

"Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are well secured and can be authenticated. Persons with forged results will be exposed," the statement said.

The WAEC expressed gratitude to its stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Supervisors, Invigilators, the Ghana Police Service and Examiners for helping in the successful conduct of the examination and the timely release of results.