Ghana: 37 Military Hospital Pathology Lab Becomes West Afrrica's 1st ISO Accredited Lab

The Pathology Laboratory of the 37 Military Hospital has become the first in the sub-region to be accredited with an International Standard Organisation (ISO) certification.

The ISO certification is designed to ensure that products, services and processes of a company conformed to acceptable international standards.

This means that the pathology laboratory had qualified as having standard materials and products fit for laboratory purposes and its findings met professional standards.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated blood bank and the presentation of the ISO accreditation certificate, the officer in charge of the Pathology Division of the hospital, Colonel Seth Attoh indicated that out of an estimated 500 laboratories in Ghana, the 37 Military Hospital's pathology lab was the only one to have received that accreditation.

"Apart from South Africa which has two laboratories certified, no other public sector laboratory had been given that certification on the sub-region," he said.

He stated that the accreditation had enormous benefits for the hospital including improving patient safety, professionalism and standards in quality healthcare delivery.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General William Azure Ayamdo on his part said, the accreditation had put the laboratory ahead of others.

He stressed on the importance of a standard laboratory operations in the hospital as "it remains an integral part of the health care delivery system."

According to him, high dedication had been put into attaining the accreditation therefore the hospital was committed to maintaining the feat "hence, the relocation and renovation of the blood bank."

Major General Ayamdo, touched on the significance of blood, saying, "blood is one of the intrinsic universal element that connects each of us and is the one thing that you can give to save the life of another human being."

He said that the blood bank was responsible for maintaining and providing safe, adequate and timely supplies to patients.

The Major General however expressed worry over the low number of voluntary donors to match the high demand for blood among patients.

He therefore appealed to everyone who fit into the requirement for donating blood to do so to save a life.

Major General Ayamdo commended the Hospital command and staff for their diligence in providing health requirements and urged them to continue in that regard to improve healthcare delivery at the hospital.