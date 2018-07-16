Zimbabwe: Former PM Hailemariam Set for Zimbabwe Elections Observation

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has been selected by the African Union Commission to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission to Zimbabwe ahead of the election scheduled for July 22, 2018, The Reporter has learnt.

The new offer from AU will be the first responsibility for Hailemariam to undertake publicly since April 2 this year after his official resignation as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Commander in Chief of the Ethiopian Armed Forces.

According to internal sources from AU, a few months ago, the Zimbabwean government has invited observers from the African Union, European Union and United Nations.

Accordingly, the African Union will send two observer groups, out of which one will be led by former PM Hailemariam.

Hailemariam's participation in bringing peace and stability to the continent during his tenure contributed for the selection of the role of an observer in Harare. He will depart to Harare after 10 days.

The former Prime Minister has served as the Chair of AU Peace and Security Council and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

It is to be recalled that Hailemariam resigned early this year on realization that he could not inspire desired national reforms while still in Office.

He also admitted that if left unchecked, the limited democratic space in the country will risk disintegration.

He also added that his resignation and succession by a younger leader is also for the country's best interest as it is likely to take concerns of young citizens' going forward.

In a related development, former first lady Roman Tesfaye revealed a new foundation named after the couple - Hailemariam and Roman Foundation.

During the unveiling of the foundation Roman told the press that the newly established foundation will render services to women who are victims of sexual violence and destitute women who desperately need economic and social empowerments.

Roman is best known for her contribution to women and children while she was the first lady and before.

Two weeks ago, the former First lady received a recognition handed over jointly by the Ethiopian Civil Society Coalition for Scaling-up Nutrition (ECSC-SUN) and the Ministry of Health (FMoH).

The recognition, dubbed 'The 2017 SUN Nutrition Champion Award' was awarded to Roman for contributions in playing a pivotal role in moving the nutrition agenda forward through collaborating and networking with government institutions, civil society, donors, UN agencies, the private sector and the media. Roman had integrated nutrition as one of the strategic priority areas of her advocacy work in supporting the implementation of the National Nutrition Program, "The Seqota Declaration."

The Declaration is a commitment to end child under‐nutrition in Ethiopia by 2030 and champion the 'Sustainable Under‐Nutrition Reduction in Ethiopia'.

Her role in nutrition focuses on liaising with federal and regional Government bodies to draw more attention, commitment and resource to the nutrition agenda.