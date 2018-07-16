Nigeria: Army Slays Terrorists, Arrests Fuel Suppliers

Maiduguri — TROOPS have killed five suspected Boko Haram terrorists and arrested several alleged fuel suppliers of the terrorists in northeastern Nigeria.

The suspects were neutralised during clearance operations by the Nigerian Army's Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force) in the Borno State.The army recovered an assortment of weapons.

Borno is the state worst affected by the reign of terror by Boko Haram, an Islamist sect.

Meanwhile, troops deployed in the Operation Lafiya Dolde also arrested the suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in the Yobe State, also in the northeast.

Two suspects were arrested while filling jerry cans at a fuel station owned by a local politician.

The station manager and some attendants were arrested and were undergoing interrogation, while the truck driver was still at large.

"Efforts are being intensified by the troops to track down the truck driver," said Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier Texas Chukwu.

In another development, troops have arrested two suspected illicit drug peddlers during a raid at a suspected hooligans' hideout in the northern Bauchi State.

Chukwu said the suspects had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for investigation.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country of over 190 million people, is experiencing a myriad of crimes.

The Boko Haram is the most severe, with an estimated 100 000 people killed during the terror group's campaign to topple the government since 2009.