Ethiopia: Preparations Underway to Organize Conference On National Consensus, Reconciliation

The all-encompassing Ethiopian National Consensuses International Committee is undergoing a preparation to conduct a national conference at Addis Ababa before the end of August. The objective of the conference is aimed at bringing national consensuses and reconciliation with the presence of the ruling party and other stakeholders.

The committee announced its plan during a press conference held at Ras Hotel on Monday, July 09, 2018. The plan was revealed by the leaders of the five political parties, which are the representatives of international committee locally.

The committee was established in the US some four months ago, and includes civic and right organizations, prominent individuals in the exile and five political parties registered in Ethiopia. Members of the political parties of this international committee are All Ethiopian Union Party (AEUP), Ethiopian Democratic Party (EDP), Blue Party (Blue), Ethiopian Raey Party (ERaP) and Omo Peoples Democratic union (OPDU).

The committee stated that the national consensus and reconciliation is the only solution to the multifaceted problems the country witnesses. Therefore, all stakeholders should prepare themselves to engage in the upcoming national conference, which aims at charting a roadmap on how to bring national consensus and reconciliation.

The committee also stated that the current developments made by the PM Abiy Ahmed (PhD) in relation to consensus, love and forgiveness is inclusive and the necessary requirement to bring national consensus and reconciliation.

Moreover, the committee calls on all stakeholders including the ruling party, all political parties, religious institutions and leaders, different civic societies and organizations, professional associations, scholars, prominent individuals and elders of the society to convene, participate, and contribute their own share on bringing national consensus and reconciliation in the country.

Apart from this, the committee also extended its invitation to the diplomatic community and international civic organizations to take part in the upcoming conference.