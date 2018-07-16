16 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Spain-Based Gambian Striker Inks Contract

By Sulayman Bah

Nuha Marong Krubally has sealed a return to the Spanish third tier after spending the reminder of last season at CD Castellon, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The goal-getter joined Castellon in the fourth tier on a short-term deal to help the club secure promotion to the third best league in Spain.

Having seen that achieved, Krubally opted to part ways with the side to join Atletico Baleares in the same league over the weekend.

Valued in excess of £270,000, the ex-Osasuna forward scored eight goals which prompted his departure to then promotion-chasing Castellon.

With this latest move, he will become the fourth Gambian in the Spanish third tier.

Krubally has been on the Gambia Football Federation radar and was close to appearing for the Scorpions in the friendly games against Morocco and Central African Republic last year.

