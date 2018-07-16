16 July 2018

Gambia: Sumareh Delighted Over Securing Malaysia Cup

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Sumareh is over the moon after securing his first major title in Malaysia.

The 24-year-old guided his Pahang FA Super League outfit to grab the title after beating Selangor in the Cup final.

A Mohammed Nor Azam's 23rd minute goal gifted Pahang the lead before Patrick's penalty kick effort in the second-half all but dampened Selangor's hopes of coming back to the game.

Sumareh, who recently made a come-and-get-me plea to the Malaysian FA, was the standout in the game winning the man of the match gong in the process.

And reacting to the win, the dribbling attacker said: 'Supporters are everything. It's their motivation to continue to support me in any situation, win or lose and I just appreciate them.

'I am delighted with my teammates and all the staff of the team for all the hard work that has led to this success.

'I consider this to be the beginning and hope to give it better in the future.'

The victory means Sumareh and Pahang playing in the AFC Cup equivalent of the Caf Confederation Cup and Europa League.

