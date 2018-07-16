16 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Combined Security Sports - 'King' Colley Elected Boss Unopposed

By Sulayman Bah

Lamin 'King' Colley has been elected the new man to head Combined Security Services/Agencies Sports Association.

The former Brikama Sports Committee chairman's rise to the helm followed an Annual General Meeting over the weekend.

The convergence that witnessed the adoption of the body's constitution on Saturday also saw Colley elected the new man to run the association's affairs unopposed until the next four years.

The Combined Security Services/Agencies Sports Associations is made up of nine members namely Gambia Police Force, the army, immigrations department, Civil Aviation Authority, State Intelligence Services, Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia, revenue Authority, Prisons and Gambia Fire and Rescue Services.

Colley will be assisted by Harriet Ndow (GCAA), Abdourahman Shabazz Sanyang (GCAA) and Lamin Fadera (Prisons Services) as first, second and third vice presidents respectively with Habbulai Jeng (GAF) being the Secretary General assisted by Sainey Fofana( GID) as his deputy.

Dawda Jatta ( Prisons Services)is elected as treasurer with Bakary Fatty (GFRS) his understudy, Masaneh Fofana (GFRS/JOC) as auditors and Alhaji Badji (SIS) as Public Relations Officer.

The executives will be aided by a group of five namely Ousman Bah (JOC), Lamin Opa Keita (GPF), Bintou Jaiteh (SIS), Yahya Colley (GAF) and Amie Jabang ( GPF) as co-opted members.

Colley, in his speech following his election, promised to ensure the spur the association to its desired goals.

Outgoing president Pa Masireh Ceesay was inexplicably absent.

