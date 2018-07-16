14 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Hazard Scores As Belgium Win Third Place Battle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The 'Golden Generation' of Belgium were unable to win the World Cup but they have registered their best ever finish ever at the Mundial, finishing third ahead of England on Saturday.

England were condemned to a fourth-placed finish courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the third-place playoff this afternoon.

The Red Devils took the lead through Thomas Meunier after only four minutes and then wrapped up the victory eight minutes from time when Eden Hazard doubled their advantage, sealing the Red Devils' best-ever finish at a World Cup.

England produced an improved performance in the second half as they looked to salvage their best finish since 1966, but they ultimately fell short to end a memorable campaign in fourth place.

While England are heading home empty-handed as it were, they should have something to cheer as Harry Kane is in pole position to win the prestigious Golden Boot Award.

The England skipper is on six goals and France' Kylian Mbappe is the closest threat but he requires scoring a hat trick in Sunday's final match against Croatia a feat many see as a tall order.

Nigeria

Dozens Killed As Floods Wreak Havoc in Katsina

No fewer than 25 persons were reportedly killed, 90 houses destroyed, over 260 livestock confirmed dead, several people… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.