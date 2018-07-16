Namibia: Nored Electrifies Oshihau

The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NoRED), through its corporate social responsibilities project, has electrified the Oshihau village in the Onesi constituency, Omusati region to the tune of N$303 000.

The official commissioning of the electrification was held at the village on Friday.

Fillemon Nakashole, the chief executive officer of NoRED, said as a regional electricity distributor, Nored will make continuous efforts and investments in the enablers of the rural economy, such as electrification, to improve the economic and social welfare of rural communities.

He said the electrification of Oshihau was completed in March last year, and will contribute to the safety of the residents as well as reduce the crime rate. The residents of Oshihau village can now have pre-paid electricity supply to their houses.

During the construction period, temporary work was offered to people living in this area to carry out tasks such as de-bushing, trenching and digging.

Nakashole added that the project has enabled men and women from the surrounding areas to earn income to sustain their families.

He thus called on traditional authorities to make sure that no one builds his/her house under the power line as they do not want incidents of villagers getting electrocuted. He also warned against illegal connections and electricity theft in the village.

The electrification will benefit a total of 150 customers. Currently, 16 homesteads at the village have already been connected to the network.

Teopolina Shiyuka, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to Nored. She is most excited that her children can now study even during the night without having to worry about candles, and they can now likewise charge their phones at home. She also runs a business in the area.