16 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Welcomes South African Local Govt Association's Compliance to Prevent Deregistration

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department issued a notice of intention to cancel SALGA's registration in the Government Gazette on 15 June 2018. SALGA had failed to submit outstanding documents such as: audited financial statements, names of office bearers and business address, and membership figures.

In terms of section 106(2A) of the Act, the Office of the Registrar may cancel the registration of an employers' organisation by removing its name from the appropriate register if the organisation is not, or has ceased to function as a genuine organisation or has failed to comply with section 98, 99 and 100 of the Act.

In terms of section 98, a registered employers' organisation must keep books and records of its income, assets and liabilities. Within six months after the end of each financial year the organisation must prepare financial statements. It must also arrange for an annual audit which must comply with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards and the auditor must report in writing to the organisation whether the organisation has complied with its constitution in relation to financial matters.

On 16 June SALGA sent an email with the following information: all the financial statements for the periods 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017; the names and business address of office bearers for the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018; the membership figures per sector for the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

SALGA has apologised for the delay in submitting the outstanding documents and assured that the organisation has put measures in place to prevent recurrence of the delay in transmitting information.

The Office of the Registrar wishes to also confirm that on 21 June 2018 it held a meeting with SALGA senior officials, whose delegation was led by its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Nceba Mqoqi - at the premises of the Department of Labour.

"The information submitted by SALGA will be assessed by the Department of Labour to ensure it complies with the legislative requirements, and where there is a need to meet, the Department will contact SALGA after having assessed the information submitted," said Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Registrar: Labour Relations.

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

Exposé on Diepsloot Rape Culture Makes Waves

A 43-minute documentary by BBC Africa crime reporter Golden Mtika on the prevalence of rape in Diepsloot has shocked… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.