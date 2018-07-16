Two Mina Sachs Primary School pupils aged nine and 10 confessed to smoking dagga two weeks ago.

//Karas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo revealed this at a substance abuse awareness debate held by pupils at Keetmanshoop on Friday.

Police confiscated drugs and dangerous weapons, including knives and screwdrivers, from pupils during operations carried out at schools on a monthly basis, he said.

"Two weeks ago, pupils as young as nine and 10 confessed to abusing dagga," Mubebo stated.

The pupils also confessed that they bought the dagga with money which they received from their grandmothers, who are social grants beneficiaries.

Police are not only out to arrest those pupils caught in possession of banned substances, but educate them about the dangers of drug abuse.

"We want to make pupils go to school with pens and books to focus on their schoolwork," Mubebo stressed.

"We take them to social workers to receive psychological counselling, instead of taking them to our five-star hotel (holding cells)," he added.

Drug offences are the highest in the region, and among the most reported crimes, which include assault, housebreaking and theft.

Junior national council member Pauline Pamuli, who is also the PK de Villiers headgirl, said she and junior regional council member Desiderius Januarie initiated the drug awareness debate following the discovery of a suspected dagga plant at the school's boys hostel recently.

"We want to raise awareness to find solutions to drug abuse among pupils. This is our first step towards a zero tolerance for drug abuse," she added.

luqman@namibian.com.na