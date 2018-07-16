16 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Singer At Conference, Performing in Baku

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — Namibian award winning artist Ann Singer, is attending the 33rd World Conference of the International Society for Music Education (ISME) where she is expected to perform.

Ann left for Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday for the event which started yesterday and will end this Friday. The ISME believes that live experiences of music, in all their many aspects, are a vital part of the life of all people. ISME's mission is to enhance those experiences by building and maintaining a worldwide community of music educators characterised by mutual respect and support; fostering global intercultural understanding and cooperation among the world's music educators and promoting music education for people of all ages in all relevant situations throughout the world.

Ann's trip has been made possible with the support of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) as she will be carrying the Namibian flag. She is thankful towards the Arts Council of Namibia for coming on board and assisting her to be one of the international guests at the conference. Once back, she will share her knowledge and experience obtained through networking with guests and musicians. She will also be performing at the Arts Summit of Southern Africa (ASSA) taking place from August 21 - 23 in Windhoek.

