15 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Wishes Deepening Relations Between Angola and France

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has expressed the country's interest in increasingly deepening friendship and cooperation ties with France and their respective peoples.

The desire is contained a message of congratulation sent to French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on celebration on July 14 of French National Day, or Bastille Day, released by the President's Civil Affairs Office.

"On this historical significant date for French people marked, not only by the beginning of their Revolution but also a new era in raising awareness and protection of citizens' rights, guarantees, equality and fundamental freedoms, I am pleased to express the Angolan Government's desire to see deepened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples, "reads the message.

The National Day of France, or Bastille Day, is a French national holiday celebrated every year on July 14, in memory of the historical episode of the Taking of the Bastille in 1789, when the popular character of the French Revolution began.

Angola

President Meets Representatives of Civil Society in Huíla

Angolan head of State João Lourenço received in audience the representatives of civil society in the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.