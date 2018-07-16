Angola: President Wishes Deepening Relations Between Angola and France

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has expressed the country's interest in increasingly deepening friendship and cooperation ties with France and their respective peoples.

The desire is contained a message of congratulation sent to French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on celebration on July 14 of French National Day, or Bastille Day, released by the President's Civil Affairs Office.

"On this historical significant date for French people marked, not only by the beginning of their Revolution but also a new era in raising awareness and protection of citizens' rights, guarantees, equality and fundamental freedoms, I am pleased to express the Angolan Government's desire to see deepened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples, "reads the message.

The National Day of France, or Bastille Day, is a French national holiday celebrated every year on July 14, in memory of the historical episode of the Taking of the Bastille in 1789, when the popular character of the French Revolution began.