15 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Printing Passports in Mangochi Starts - Immigration Dept

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marvelous Zinga

Printing of passports has finally started in Mangochi following successful installation of the printing machine, the district's Immigration Officer In-Charge, Vivian Kasambo disclosed on Friday.

Kasambo made the disclosure during an extraordinary full council meeting where he invited the council members to visit the immigration office at any time to appreciate the printing process.

He said Mangochi Immigration Office would also carter for eastern region districts of Balaka, Zomba, Machinga and surrounding areas.

"Previously, passport printing was centralized and it was done in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre," Kasambo said, adding: "Today, the service has been decentralized and brought closer to the people of Mangochi. This is a very good development for the district."

Kasambo added that with the development, cases of people traveling long distances to Lilongwe or Blantyre to process the traveling document were now over and that the message should be spread for the public to know.

Meanwhile, the council has welcomed the development but called on the Immigration Department to ensure that all passport applicants were treated equally and that there should be no issues of bribery and corruption.

Malawi

Mutharika Assures Boundary Problems Between Malawi and Zambia to Be Addressed

President Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that he will do everything possible in collaboration with his Zambian… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.