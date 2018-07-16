16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Armed Robbers Still At Large After Deadly KZN Supermarket Robbery

Natal police are still searching for a group of heavily armed men who escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash during a deadly supermarket robbery in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, over the weekend.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 on Monday that two of the suspects had been shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the store manager at about 17:30 on Saturday night.

"The others are still at large, however. Police investigations continue," said Zwane.

The suspects also shot and injured a customer who was in the shop at the time, he added.

Zwane said two unlicensed firearms had been recovered from the two dead men.

The men who got away fled the scene in two getaway vehicles, he said.

"Cases of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition were opened at Kranskop police station for further investigation," said Zwane.

He added that an inquest docket had also been opened following the death of the two men.

Source: News24

South Africa

