16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blow for Proteas As Shamsi Returns to SA

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has returned to South Africa for personal reasons in the middle of the Sri Lankan tour, it was confirmed on Monday.

It is a massive blow to the Proteas with the second Test against Sri Lanka due to get underway on Friday in Colombo.

South Africa lost the first Test by a massive 278 runs in Galle, with Shamsi leaving with figures of 3/91 and 1/37 in what was just his second Test for the Proteas.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news, saying that Shamsi's return to South Africa was because of "family reasons".

"A decision on the date of his return to SL has yet to be made," a CSA statement said.

With spin a major player in Sri Lanka, the Proteas might look to replace Shamsi in the squad if he is ruled out of the second Test.

Uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, meanwhile, was the unused spin option in the first Test and is now a front-runner to be picked in Colombo.

Keshav Maharaj remains South Africa's first-choice spinner.

Source: Sport24

