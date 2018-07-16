South Africa: Ramaphosa Returns to South Africa With 20 Billion Reasons to Feel Better, but Back Home Is Where His Real Problems Still Are

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have returned from a three day-three country trip strengthened by his reception abroad, and armed with an investment commitment of $20-billion, but he is not unaware of the challenges he faces at home. He knows that his response to unravelling party politics makes him appear weak but insists that he is painstakingly forging unity - a mission is not ready to give up on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has so far gained a reputation among world leaders of being a charmer who hits the right notes, but within the ANC there is growing frustration that he plays it too safe and allows his detractors the upper hand. In an interview following a trip to Abuja, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, Ramaphosa conceded that he understood why people may be labelling him as a weak ANC leader but was firm in saying that he was committed to uniting the ANC.

The frustration about Ramaphosa's dealing with internal party dynamics is largely held by his supporters who lobbied to have him elected president of the...