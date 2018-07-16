Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation Sets Record Straight On Josephine Francis' Accusation

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation management says its attention has been drawn to what it considers as a "clueless statement" recently made Unity Party Montserrado County Senatorial Candidate Josephine Francis about situations at the Corporation.

Recently, Madam Francis, in an attempt to seal her Senatorial bid for the vacancy created in Montserrado County accused the LWSC of doing very little to supply pipe-borne water to Central Monrovia in spite of funding being provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Unity Party Former Representative told a local Radio in Monrovia that as part of her developmental programs for the County, she intends to ensure that pipe-borne water is supplied to Central Monrovia and beyond.

But in reaction to Madam Francis' statement, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation said it considers the Unity Party Senatorial Candidate's Statement as a political deceit considering that her Unity Party government failed to supply Central Monrovia and parts adjacent for twelve years and it is not the responsibility of senators to supply water.

The LWSC clarified that frantic efforts are being applied and mechanisms put into place for the uninterrupted water supply to Central Monrovia and adjacent communities contrary to Madam Francis' uninformed assertion.

The Corporation said as part of its modalities intended to ensure pipe borne water supply to Central Monrovia and other communities, the LWSC with funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) has constructed a Water booster station at the Airfield Fish Market responsible to increase water pressure for supply to Central Town.

According to the LWSC, contrary to the clueless statement made by the Unity Party Lawmaker, the LWSC under its current team and within the space of sixty (60) days, it is currently carrying out series of testing on its Booster station for the supply of water to Central Monrovia.

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation said it has also carried out major rehabilitation works on its Newport Street and Ducor Booster stations, two significant infrastructures or facilities for Central Monrovia water supply and distribution.

"The LWSC has repaired and changed all damaged pipes to ensure our people begin to receive pipe born water shortly under this pro-poor government that is keen on lifting Liberians", the Corporation said in a release issued in Monrovia.

According to the LWSC Release, the Corporation will stop at nothing but to ensure pipe borne water reaches Monrovia; nothing that such is key on the agenda of President George Weah and the Management team of the Corporation.

The LWSC has also called on the Unity Party Stewart not politicize water as it is not a political commodity but an essential social service deliverable intended to promote healthiness amongst the people.

"Water is life, it is not a political commodity and we do not expect Madam Francis or any other politician to politicize water," said LWSC.

According to LWSC, no one politician is obligated and is able to get water to central Monrovia; moreover, it is the responsibility of national government and this government is responsible to ensure this.

The LWSC has also clarified that it is the only statutory body in Liberia responsible to supply pipe borne water in Liberia and no individual can do so.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation has called on former Representative Francis and others to seek information about its operations before taking to national radios.