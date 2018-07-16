South Africa: Tourism Hosts Nelson Mandela Youth Summit

press release

With days to go before the official Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations, the youth of South Africa gathered in Parliament for the 2018 Nelson Mandela Youth Summit in honour of the father of the nation's legacy.

The Youth Summit platform is an initiative of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund (NMCF) that was founded on the ideals of former President Nelson Mandela on social justice, freedom of expression and economic empowerment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fund, Ms. Sibongile Mkhabela, was elated to have been able to host the Youth Summit as it gave children and the youth - who are often overlooked- an opportunity to voice their views about issues of national interest to an audience of decision makers.

"As we congregate in Parliament today we acknowledge those who have led, those who are leading, and you as the future leaders of our country. Let's draw inspiration from the symbolism of this house, and engage with a view of building a South Africa we would all like to live in," said Sibongile Mkhabela.

Themed - A Mandela in Every Generation, the 2018 Nelson Mandela Youth Summit brought together more than 300 young people to engage with business, political and community leaders on the socio-economic issues that affect their generation, and their contribution in building better communities.

Addressing young leaders in Parliament, Minister of Tourism Mr. Derek Hanekom stated that he felt honoured to be part of a process that propagates the voice of the youth on issues of national interest, and that the 2018 Nelson Mandela Youth Summit would be counted among the highlights of his political careers.

"In the 24 years that I have been in Parliament, this day will go down as one of the most memorable moment."

"The hopes and dreams you have for your generation and our country are inspirational and give us hope."

"As we honour the legacy of both Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu, I urge you to be the advocates of change in your communities and let's make South Africa a better place," said Minister Hanekom.

Heeding Tata Mandela's call to be the scriptwriters of their own destiny, the honorary members of Parliament utilised the session to discuss politics, tourism, entrepreneurship, human rights and social justice issues in relation to Chapter 9 Institutions. The Parliament session concluded with the adoption of a manifesto that affirmed the youth's commitment to building better communities, and ensuring that there is a Mandela in every Generation.

"It was truly inspiration to have interacted with young people who have a passion for politics and the future success of our country."

"Nelson Mandela's legacy and his ideals remain a guiding light in the type of society we are building, and people we aspire to become. He would have been extremely proud of the youth we engaged with today, and I am confident that we are assured of having A Mandela in every Generation," added Hanekom.

The NMCF collaborated with the Department of Tourism, the City of Ekurhuleni, the Human Rights Commission, Parliament and the Market photo workshop to host the 2018 Youth Summit in Cape Town as part of Nelson Mandela's Centenary celebration.

The two-day Youth Summit programme ended with a tour of Cape Town to educate the youth about the vast opportunities offered by the sector. Coined Mandela Footprints through Domestic Tourism, the educational excursions included a visit to key tourism attractions that had significance in Nelson Mandela's life journey.

Quotes from the Children and Youth:

"It was quite an insightful, informative, and well-planned summit; it was great to see all young leaders from different parts of the country coming together, voicing out and talking about the different challenges that many young people go through in the country. I learnt a lot from the summit and the different topics that were discussed such as poverty, education, social entrepreneurship. As an Efeng Bacha Alumni it gives me great pleasure to see young people taking a stand and challenging the people in higher power and asking all the questions that have never been answered, and that what we started 15 years ago as the voice of the youth has expanded and now more young people have a voice and are taking a stand and making a difference to influence the well-being of the youth of today." - Boitumelo Nxumalo - Efeng Bacha (Give it to the Youth) Alumni

"The youth summit has provided a platform whereby young South Africans can spear-head the direction in which this country needs to take in order to be great and immolate the teachings of uTata. As an Efeng Bacha Alumni it was with great pride having been a part of such young vibrant determined delegates." - Amanda Ntuta - Efeng Bacha (Give it to the Youth) Alumni

Issued by: Department of Tourism