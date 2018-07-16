South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On Advantages of Sports On Society

press release

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro believes sports, football in particular, has the unique ability to heal, unite and change society for the better. Premier Mokgoro was addressing the Maize Cup Gala Dinner which marked the beginning of the fourth edition of the annual Maize Cup tournament which is taking place this Saturday, 14 July 2018, at James Motlatsi Stadium in City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

The Maize Cup Gala Dinner was attended by the provincial government leadership, soccer legends as well as representatives of different soccer teams taking part, namely: Kaizer Chiefs, Buya Msuthu, Free State Stars and Chippa United.

Premier Mokgoro said football has the ability to impact the society in a positive way.

"We have the responsibility to harness the power and appeal of the game to act as a catalyst for positive social change. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that the universal popularity and appeal of football makes it a common denominator for everyone; irrespective of gender, age, race and social standing" said Professor Mokgoro.

Premier Mokgoro said the provincial government remains committed to uniting the province to ensure that the ugly scenes witnessed recently in various towns, townships and villages of this province are never seen again.

"The Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup is one vehicle that we can use as government to reach out to the citizens of our beautiful province as a means to reduce and eventually remove the trust deficit currently evident between the people and government. Through football we can build social cohesion in the province" said Professor Mokgoro.

The pre-season tournament has managed to attract professional soccer teams with massive following in this country, making it easier for government to communicate with the people using this platform.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier