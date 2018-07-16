Nigeria: Court Remands Alleged Killer of Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor's Daughter

An Akure Chief Magistrates' Court on Monday remanded 27- year-old Seidu-Shakiru Adeyemi in Olokuta prison for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, Khadijat Oluboyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Khadijat, the daughter of a former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

She was found dead in her boyfriend's house on July 2.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution.

Bob-Manuel ordered that the original copy of the case file be sent to the State Chief Registrar for safe keeping.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Adebayo, had told the court that the accused person and others at large conspired together to strangulate Khadijat to death and buried her in his room.

According to prosecutor, the accused person committed the offence on July 2 at about 7:30 pm at Aratunsi St., Oke-Aro, Akure.

She said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the accused was not taken, while the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case till Aug. 23 for receipt of the legal advice.

NAN