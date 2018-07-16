16 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Home Affairs On Live-Capture System Upgrade

press release

As announced on Wednesday, 11 July, the Department of Home Affairs started upgrading its live-capture system last Friday, 13 July 2018, to enable automation of birth registration and re-issue of marriage and death certificates that are already in the national population register, and the printing of parents' details in children's passports.

The uploading of the new software began on Saturday 14 July, although with some glitches. Nationally, of the 38 large offices, 29 have been completed. The remaining 9 large offices will be completed on Monday, 16 July. In Gauteng, 15 offices were successfully tested, out of the 29 live capture offices in the province. The remaining Gauteng offices will also be completed tomorrow. The rest of the provinces will be tested as per schedule issued on Wednesday.

Only services for smart ID cards and passports will be affected in the 184 live capture offices and participating banks. Other services will be available. The department is committed to minimising service interruptions and apologises to clients for the inconvenience caused.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs

South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

