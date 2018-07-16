16 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Endorses Saraki Ahead of 2019 Presidential Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — As the race for the 2019 presidential election continues to gain momentum, a socio-cultural and political pressure group, Arewa for Peace and Security, has endorsed the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki to contest the next year's presidential election.

Making the endorsement during a press conference held in Bauchi at the weekend , the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Mohamed appealed to the Senate President to leverage on his increasing popularity and contest the 2019 presidential election.

According to him, "Senator Saraki is not only a bridge builder who has his wings everywhere in the country, but he has the pedigree and is presently making inroads in the political space".

"Over the years, Saraki has equipped himself with the required exposure and experience from being a special assistant to the president to being a two-term governor and now Senate president. He has been through different stages of leadership and this makes him stand out among many other aspirants who have indicated interest to become president. Age is on his side, and he has been able to unite the National Assembly and can be able to unite the country and move it forward," he said.

Nigeria

Dozens Killed As Floods Wreak Havoc in Katsina

No fewer than 25 persons were reportedly killed, 90 houses destroyed, over 260 livestock confirmed dead, several people… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.