Nigeria: Group Endorses Saraki Ahead of 2019 Presidential Election

Bauchi — As the race for the 2019 presidential election continues to gain momentum, a socio-cultural and political pressure group, Arewa for Peace and Security, has endorsed the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki to contest the next year's presidential election.

Making the endorsement during a press conference held in Bauchi at the weekend , the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Mohamed appealed to the Senate President to leverage on his increasing popularity and contest the 2019 presidential election.

According to him, "Senator Saraki is not only a bridge builder who has his wings everywhere in the country, but he has the pedigree and is presently making inroads in the political space".

"Over the years, Saraki has equipped himself with the required exposure and experience from being a special assistant to the president to being a two-term governor and now Senate president. He has been through different stages of leadership and this makes him stand out among many other aspirants who have indicated interest to become president. Age is on his side, and he has been able to unite the National Assembly and can be able to unite the country and move it forward," he said.