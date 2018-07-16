Nigeria: SERAP Tasks Adeosun On Alleged Forged NYSC Certificate

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to show responsibility and clear the air over the damaging allegations of certificate forgery against her and settle the facts of the case once and for all.

SERAP said the suspicion of certificate forgery involving a senior member of the government if not urgently and satisfactorily addressed, would weaken public trust in the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

In a statement issued yesterday by SERAP's Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, the organisation said, "Clarifying the allegations of certificate forgery would show a commitment to doing the right thing, and a natural disposition toward openness. The failure or refusal to speak to Nigerians on these allegations amounts to a betrayal of public trust. If she can show the courage to clear the air on the allegations, Mrs. Adeosun can be a strong promoter of the values of transparency and accountability - something, which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has regularly expressed commitment to embrace and achieve," SERAP said.

The organisation said the failure to address the allegations might create public anger and lead to accusation of cover-up.

It added that the public could become passive and cynical if it believes that people in position of public trust are out for themselves.

"It is the core responsibility of any senior public official to prevent that cynicism," SERAP added.

According to the organisation, "When those in position of public trust refuse to speak up on allegations bordering on certificate forgery, it invariably creates a psychological climate, a moral culture in which citizens are more likely to embrace illegal actions and choose to undertake them."