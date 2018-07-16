16 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: EFCC Threatens to Arrest Fayose Over Failed Poultry Project

By Matthew Ogune

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to arrest Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose over alleged failed poultry project.The anti-graft agency issued the threat via a Twitter post it released on Sunday.

Fayose's administration had been accused of funds misappropriation through a poultry project, much earlier before his second coming as Ekiti State governor. But he has been shielded from arrest with the constitutional immunity.

Though Fayose's name is not mentioned in the tweet, but the case being referred to can easily be traced to him.The Twitter post, at 12:37p.m, read: "The parri is over; The cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti IntegratedPoultry Project/Biological Concepts LimitedN1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon."

But it was discovered that before 3p.m, yesterday, the tweet had been deleted.Attempt to reach the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, for confirmation proved abortive as his phone numbers were switched off as at the time of this report.

