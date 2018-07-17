16 July 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Orders Repatriation of Nigerians Stranded in Russia

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians who travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and got stranded after the competition.

The Presidency said Nigerian football fans got stranded in the country following the activities of some unscrupulous travel agents who cancelled their return tickets and abandoned them to their fate.

It said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeoma, and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, have in compliance with the president's directive taken the necessary actions to bring the Nigerians back.

"The Presidential directive is in line with the policy of the current administration to ensure the welfare of all Nigerians in every part of the world," the statement by spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

