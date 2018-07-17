Nigeria: Wizkid's Greatest Achievements Will Surprise You

One of Nigeria's top artiste Wizkid turns a year older today, 16th of July. The father of three has done well in changing the status quo and making Nigeria proud by selling out international concerts and getting nominations for international awards as well as winning them.

Here's a list of Wizkid's greatest achievements:

First African Artiste to bag seven Billboard Nominations

Billboard Chart, Photo: Africa ranking in the 2017 Billboard Music Awards which aired on May 21st. He bagged nominations for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song, and Top R&B Collaboration.

Youngest African Artiste to get a Grammy nomination

Wizzy Wizzle as he is often called by Guardian Life's cover star DJ Jimmy Jatt is also the youngest African Artiste to get nominated for a Grammy award Courtesy of the 2016 Drake album, Views.

Itunes World Chart record

Wizkid is the only Nigerian musician who not only made the number one spot on the iTunes World Chart but maintained that top spot for more than one week courtesy of "one dance"

Wizkid Is The First African Pop Star To Perform/Sell Out Royal Albert Hall In London

Wizkid is the first African to not only perform but also sell out London's most iconic venue, Royal Albert Hall as Headliner, joining musicians like Beatles, Adele, Elton.

He sold out the venue in less than 72 hours and had a stellar performance.

Nigerian Artiste with the most award nominations in Nigeria

As of 2017, Wizkid has received a total of 43 awards from 157 nominations.

First Nigerian to win three Billboard Music Awards

Wizkid's hit collaboration "One Dance" with Drake & Kyla last year earned him all the awards

The First Nigerian To Win An ASCAP Award

Wizkid is also the first Nigerian (if not African), to bag an international award from The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The award was given to Wizkid in recognition of his role in the writing of Drake's chart-topping hit single "One Dance".

Wizkid Is The First Afro-Pop Artiste To Appear In The Guinness World Records

Wizkid is really the first Afro-pop artiste to appear in the Guinness Book of World Records. This is as a result of his contribution to Drake's smash hit, 'One Dance', which topped several charts worldwide.

Although the song is technically Drake's single, Wizkid has songwriting credits for the One Dance which has the Guinness World Record as the most played song on Spotify with over 1 billion streams.