Zimbabwe: Koffi Olomide's Big Promise

Koffi Olomide's pending trip to Zimbabwe is likely to prove that rhumba is still popular in the country.

He will perform at the Harare International Conference Centre on August 3 with support from Alick Macheso and Suluman Chimbetu.

Many people had written off rhumba music as a genre that now lingers on the periphery of local music, but tables could be turning again.

Fally Ipupa's recent visit to Harare gave clear signs about the return of rhumba's popularity. Ipupa's show was well attended and fans had a great time throughout the night.

Many people had doubts over the show because of the general belief that rhumba is no longer popular. But the show defied odds and told a different story. It was a story that went against most people's expectations. A story that said a lot about the persevering following of rhumba.

Now that the godfather of the genre is returning to the country after a good act at the Harare International Carnival three years ago, people should be looking forward to a great time.

Some rhumba groups have complained that they were left out of the show, but the promoter says he wants to bring together musicians from different genres.

Koffi is regarded as one of the best rhumba musicians on the continent and his show is likely to be oversubscribed.

Organisers said the musician has promised one of the best performances on the continent because he is in love with local fans.

"He said he loves Zimbabwe so much. He has been here before and he was even impressed by local female dancers like Beverly "Bev" Sibanda and they have worked together on a video. He is impressed that some of his fans here actually communicate with him. He has promised one of the best acts on the continent," said one of the organisers.